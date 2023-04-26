Death – Obituary News : Disney Executive Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason for the passing of Disney executive Dave Hollis has been disclosed, according to E! Online.

Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis Died of Toxic Effects of Cocaine, Ethanol, and Fentanyl, Autopsy Report Reveals

The cause of death for Dave Hollis, former Disney executive and ex-husband of influencer Rachel Hollis, has been determined. According to an autopsy report from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin, Texas, obtained by NBC News, Hollis died of “toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl.”

Hollis’ death was confirmed in February, and the report ruled it as an accident. Authorities found him unresponsive and declared him dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s report also noted that high blood pressure and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease were contributing factors.

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease occurs when plaque builds up in the arteries, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Hollis reportedly had a “dilated and enlarged heart,” as well as a history of high blood pressure, depression, and alcohol and drug abuse.

The report concluded that Hollis’ “underlying natural disease of the heart would have predisposed it to developing an abnormal rhythm, particularly in the presence of a stimulant drug such as cocaine.”

The news of Hollis’ death shocked many in the entertainment industry and beyond. He was remembered by colleagues and friends as a talented and passionate executive who was dedicated to his work and his family.

As the details of his death continue to emerge, it serves as a reminder of the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of seeking help when struggling with addiction.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, resources are available to provide assistance and support. The National Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) provides a confidential helpline available 24/7 at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).