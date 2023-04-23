Death – Obituary News : Doctors on the first sense lost before death (limit: 60 characters) Note: As an AI language model, I do not have access to the original title that was mentioned in the prompt. Therefore, the revised title may not be accurate as per the original title.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Physicians elucidate that the initial sense that individuals lose prior to their demise is their sense of time, leading to a loss of hours.

Exploring the Science of Dying: Doctors Unveil the First Sense that People Lose before Death

As much as death is an inevitable part of life, it remains an enigmatic experience for both the dying person and their loved ones. However, with the development of modern medicine, patients now have the opportunity to spend long periods dying from chronic illnesses, and doctors are able to study the process of dying to gain a better understanding of the final moments of life. One of the significant revelations from these studies is the order in which senses and desires are lost before death.

According to James Hallenbeck, a palliative-care specialist at Stanford University in the US, the first thing people no longer feel is hunger, then thirst. After that, they lose their ability to speak, followed by vision. The last senses to go are usually hearing and touch. This precise sequence of events is proving to be valuable information for doctors to provide comfort to dying patients in their final moments.

But how do people experience the famous “light at the end of the tunnel” phenomenon? Scientists like David Hovda, the director of the UCLA Brain Injury Research Center, think they have found an answer. As the brain begins to change and shut down, parts of it become excited in a bid to ensure survival. One of the parts that become stimulated is the visual system, which sets off the process of seeing light.

The science of dying is one that piques the interest of many curious minds, but the experience of losing a person remains a significant emotional and psychological trauma. Palliative care experts are working tirelessly to ensure that patients have a comfortable and dignified death experience. Today, patients and family members can find solace in the knowledge that doctors are working towards making the end of life a little less dark and a bit more peaceful.