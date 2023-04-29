Death – Obituary News : Dogwalker killed by teen gang at home

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A dog walker passed away at their residence, reportedly following an assault by a group of teenagers.

Heartbroken Family Speaks Out After Man is Allegedly Attacked by Teenagers and Found Dead at Home

Tragic Death of John Hackett

The family of John Hackett, a 36-year-old man from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, are heartbroken after he was allegedly attacked by teenagers in a park and then found dead at home. Mr. Hackett, who cared for his mother, was discovered by her on Wednesday morning.

Police Investigation

Police are investigating the incident and have increased their presence in the area. A girl and two boys, all aged 15, were arrested and questioned by the police. They were released on bail on Friday while inquiries continue.

Altercation with Teenagers

According to Warwickshire Police, Mr. Hackett died after an altercation with teenagers at the nearby Snow Hill recreation ground while he was walking his dog on Tuesday evening. The confrontation was filmed and shared online, and police have warned local people not to share the footage.

Devastated Family

A member of Mr. Hackett’s family spoke out, saying that they were devastated and trying to come to terms with what had happened. They had never experienced anything like this before.

Warning to the Public

Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe has warned the public not to share the names of the three teenagers who were arrested, as naming suspects under the age of 18 is prohibited. She also warned against further sharing of the footage on social media, as it could ultimately harm the investigation.

Community Shocked

The tragic incident has shaken up the community, with one neighbor expressing concern for Mr. Hackett’s mother, who he helped to care for. The community is in shock over what has happened.

Thoughts with the Family

DI O’Keefe has expressed her condolences to Mr. Hackett’s family and friends, and has asked that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.

Conclusion:

The tragic death of John Hackett has left his family and community devastated. The police are investigating the incident, and have warned the public not to share the names of the teenagers who were arrested or the footage of the altercation. Our thoughts are with Mr. Hackett’s family and friends during this difficult time.