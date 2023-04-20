Death – Obituary News : Don McIlhenny, First Cowboys RB, Dies at Age 88

Don McIlhenny, the former running back for the Cowboys, has passed away at the age of 88. He was credited with scoring the team’s first ever rushing touchdown in their history. The news has been accompanied by an outpouring of nostalgia and appreciation for McIlhenny’s contributions to the sport. Fans are sharing highlights, stats, and rumors as they reflect on his legacy.

Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Don McIlhenny Passes Away at 88

Don McIlhenny, a former Dallas Cowboys running back and one of the first players to suit up for the franchise, passed away this week at the age of 88. The team announced the news on Thursday, expressing their condolences to McIlhenny’s family.

McIlhenny joined the Cowboys in 1960, spending two years with the team. He was the first player in franchise history to score a rushing touchdown in the NFL, although it was his only rushing touchdown as a member of the Cowboys. Prior to his time in Dallas, McIlhenny played for the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, and had a brief stint with the San Francisco 49ers before retiring from the NFL in 1961.

McIlhenny had a standout collegiate career at SMU before entering the NFL. He was named to the all-conference team during his time at the university.

McIlhenny was survived by his four children, including son Lance, who played quarterback for SMU and was part of the famed “Pony Express” rushing attack alongside Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson and Craig James. Despite his success in college, Lance chose not to pursue a career in the NFL.

Don McIlhenny will be remembered as a trailblazer for the Dallas Cowboys and a standout player at the collegiate level.

The “Pony Express”

McIlhenny had four children with his wife Jan, who died in 2018. Their son Lance was one of the winningest quarterbacks in SMU history and played alongside Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson in the 1980s. Along with running back Craig James, their offense was nicknamed the “Pony Express” because of their devastating option-based rushing attack.

Despite his success as a college quarterback, Lance chose not to follow his father’s footsteps into the NFL. Don McIlhenny will be remembered as a trailblazer for the Dallas Cowboys and a standout player at the collegiate level.