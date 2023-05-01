Death – Obituary News : Dorothy Licht, Former RI First Lady, Dies at 101

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dorothy Licht, former first lady of Rhode Island, has passed away at the age of 101.

Former Rhode Island First Lady, Dorothy Licht, passed away on Sunday at the age of 101. She was married to former Rhode Island Governor, Frank Licht, who served from 1969 to 1973.

Remembering Dorothy Licht

Upon hearing the news of her passing, Governor Dan McKee shared a statement on social media, stating that Dorothy will be remembered for her love for the state and her passion for giving back to make it a better place. He added that the entire Licht family is in their hearts during this difficult time.

Congressman David Cicilline also shared a statement on social media, stating that Dorothy Licht will be remembered not only for being a great neighbor and friend but also for all she gave back to Rhode Island. Her contributions to the arts community and her work in helping the most vulnerable neighbors inspired countless students and future leaders.

A life of service

Dorothy Licht dedicated her life to serving the people of Rhode Island. She supported various philanthropic causes throughout her life, including the arts, education, and healthcare. Her passion for helping others inspired many, and her legacy will continue to impact the community for years to come.

Farewell, Dorothy Licht

The entire state of Rhode Island mourns the loss of Dorothy Licht. Her contributions to the community will never be forgotten, and her impact on the lives of those she touched will be felt for generations to come. Funeral services details are yet to be announced.