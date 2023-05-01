Death – Obituary News : Dorothy Licht, Former RI First Lady, Passes at 101

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dorothy Licht, the former first lady of Rhode Island, passed away at the age of 101.

On Sunday, former Rhode Island First Lady Dorothy Licht passed away. She was married to former Rhode Island Gov. Frank Licht, who served from 1969 to 1973.

Remembering Dorothy Licht

Upon hearing the news of her passing, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee shared a statement on social media to honor her legacy. He said, “Dorothy will be remembered for her unwavering love of this state and her passion for giving back to make it a better place. Our hearts are with the entire Licht family.”

Additionally, Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline shared a statement on social media to pay tribute to Dorothy Licht’s contributions. He said, “Dorothy Licht will be remembered not only for being a great neighbor and friend but for all she gave back to RI. Her work supported our incredible arts community, helped our most vulnerable neighbors, and inspired countless students and future leaders.”

A Life of Service

Throughout her life, Dorothy Licht was committed to making a positive impact on her community. She was a dedicated advocate for the arts and supported various organizations that aimed to improve the lives of Rhode Island’s most vulnerable residents.

Her legacy will live on through the countless individuals whose lives she touched and the organizations she supported. Dorothy Licht’s contributions to Rhode Island will be remembered for years to come.

Final Farewell

Funeral services for Dorothy Licht have not yet been announced. As the community mourns her passing, many are reflecting on the impact she had on their lives and the legacy she leaves behind.