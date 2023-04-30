Death – Obituary News : Double Fatal Crash Involving Two Vehicles

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state of Kerala has been witnessing a steady growth in the number of deaths and accidents involving two-wheelers and four-wheelers. According to the latest statistics, the year 2022 has seen a total of 13,334 accidents involving two-wheelers and four-wheelers, resulting in the death of 1,288 individuals. In the year 2021, there were 10,154 accidents and 1,049 fatalities, indicating a significant increase in the number of accidents and deaths.

Factors Contributing to the Rise in Accidents and Deaths

The increase in the number of accidents and deaths can be attributed to various factors, including the following:

Lack of Road Safety Awareness: Many people take road safety for granted, leading to reckless driving and accidents. Poor Road Infrastructure: The state has been witnessing a lot of road construction activities, which has resulted in the creation of many potholes and uneven roads, leading to accidents. Drunken Driving: Drunken driving is a major cause of accidents in the state, and it is high time that strict laws are implemented to curb the same. Overloading of Vehicles: Overloading of vehicles is a common sight in the state, leading to accidents and fatalities. Poor Quality of Vehicles: Many vehicles plying on the roads are old and poorly maintained, leading to accidents and fatalities.

Steps Taken by the Government to Curb Accidents and Deaths

The government has taken various measures to curb accidents and deaths on the roads, including the following:

Implementation of Strict Road Safety Laws: The government has implemented strict road safety laws to curb drunken driving and overloading of vehicles. Road Infrastructure Development: The government is taking steps to develop the road infrastructure in the state, ensuring the creation of smooth and well-maintained roads. Awareness Campaigns: The government is conducting various awareness campaigns to educate people about the importance of road safety and the consequences of reckless driving. Vehicle Inspection: The government has made it mandatory for all vehicles plying on the roads to undergo regular inspection to ensure that they are in good condition. Emergency Response Systems: The government has established emergency response systems to provide immediate medical assistance to accident victims.

Conclusion

The rise in the number of accidents and deaths on the roads is a matter of concern for the state of Kerala. The government must take strict measures to curb the same and ensure the safety of its citizens. It is high time that people realize the importance of road safety and take necessary precautions while driving on the roads. Together, we can make our roads safer and reduce the number of accidents and deaths.

