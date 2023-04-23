Death – Obituary News : Dr. Charles Stanley’s Passing: Cause of Death at 90

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dr. Charles Stanley, a renowned pastor, has passed away at the age of 90. The cause of his death has not been revealed.

Remembering Dr Charles Stanley: A Respected Spiritual Leader

Dr Charles Stanley’s Passing

On April 18, 2023, the world lost a spiritual leader, Dr Charles Stanley, who passed away at his home. The senior pastor at First Baptist Church, his unexpected death left many people grieving and wondering about the cause of his death. Although the announcement of his passing was made soon after, the cause of his death has not been shared. In Touch Ministries released a statement asking for prayers for the deceased and his family and invited people to pay their respects to Charles Stanley at the church on April 29, 2023.

A Private Service for a Beloved Leader

The memorial service for Dr Charles Stanley was a private event for close friends and family. Charles Stanley leaves behind a daughter named Becky, a son named Andy, who is also a pastor like his father, and six grandchildren. His ex-wife, Anna Stanley, passed away on November 10, 2014.

Dr Charles Stanley: A Man of Many Talents

Dr Charles Stanley was a well-respected spiritual leader who shared his multiple talents with the world. Through In Touch Ministries, Dr Stanley preached to people via radio and television, and his In Touch radio program was broadcasted on 458 stations and shortwave radio. He was also one of the founding members of the Moral Majority and the Christian Coalition, and his influence extended beyond religious broadcasting and writing.

A Legacy of Good Work and Passion

Dr Charles Stanley authored several religious works, including The Gift of Jesus: Meditations for Christmas, published in October 2022. His legacy and religious leadership have inspired many and will continue to do so. He was recognized internationally for his good work and passion, and he leaves behind a world of mourning.

Our Heartfelt Condolences

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Dr Charles Stanley’s family, congregation, and followers. He will be forever remembered and missed.

Related Article: What is Jermaine Franklin Net Worth in 2023?

Related Article: What is Joe Pickett Season 2 Release Date Cast, and Plot?