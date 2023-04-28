Death – Obituary News : Dr N Gopalakrishnan: Biography and Death at Age 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dr N Gopalakrishnan: The Life and Legacy of a Renowned Indian Scientist

Introduction

Dr N Gopalakrishnan, a renowned Indian scientist and director of the Central Building Research Institute, passed away recently at the age of 68. His death has sparked immense grief, and due to this, many people are now trying to find out more about him. So, here’s what we know about him:

Family and Background

Dr N Gopalakrishnan was born in Kuzhuppilly, Tripunithura. His father’s name was Narayanan Embranthiri, and his mother’s name was Sathyabhama. He was married, and his wife’s name is Rukmini. They are the parents of two children named Hareesh and Hema.

Education

Dr N Gopalakrishnan had an impressive academic background, including a BE degree from the Faculty of Engineering in Guindy. After that, he attended the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras to complete his M.Tech. Additionally, in 2008, he earned a Ph.D. from the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru.

Career

Between 1986 and 1987, Dr N Gopalakrishnan worked as a design engineer at Tata Consulting Engineers in Bangalore. Subsequently, in 1987, he became a Scientist-B staff of CSIR-SERC, working in the organization’s Structural Dynamics and Machine Foundation (SDL) section. In 2003, with the commissioning of the lab, he transferred to the CSIR-ASTaR SERC’s lab, which is responsible for earthquake engineering. He significantly participated in the design, planning, and building of this laboratory at CSIR-SERC. Dr N Gopalakrishnan has co-authored 61 articles in both foreign and domestic journals, and he was awarded the coveted Ramaiah Prize for the best article during a five-year period. In India, he has applied for five patents. He spent the academic years 1994–1995 as a visiting fellow with the UNDP at the Universities of Michigan, Ann Arbor, State University of New York, Buffalo (SUNY–B), and Cornell University, Ithaca.

Legacy

Dr N Gopalakrishnan was a multifaceted personality, who made notable contributions to science and academia. He was also respected for his rich spiritual knowledge and interest in Indian philosophy. His death is a great loss to India’s scientific community.

Cause of Death

He apparently passed out while out for a walk at home. However, his exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Conclusion

Dr N Gopalakrishnan was a renowned Indian scientist, who made significant contributions to science and academia. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations of scientists.