Death – Obituary News : Dr. Stanley’s Cause of Death: Limited Information

is that Dr. Charles Stanley passed away, but the cause of his death is currently unknown.



Dr. Charles Stanley, one of the most highly-regarded preachers of his generation, passed away on April 18, 2023. While the cause of death remains unclear, rumors suggest that he died of natural causes. His family confirmed that he passed away peacefully at home.

Charles Stanley’s Legacy

When he joined First Baptist Church Atlanta in 1969, the church had around 5,000 members. However, when he stepped down from the pulpit in 2020, the church had grown to 15,000 members. This growth can be attributed to Stanley’s effective use of multimedia to spread the word of God. Millions of people across the globe tuned in to listen to his daily preaching on television and radio through In Touch Ministries.

His Impact

The impact of Stanley’s life and ministry on the First Baptist Church and the wider community cannot be fully understood. As the church released in a statement, “Dr. Stanley led First Baptist Atlanta for over 51 years, and his legacy will forever shape the heart and mission of our church.”

The Cause of Death

While rumors indicate that he died of natural causes, there is no clear report of any illness or disease he may have been suffering from. The official statement by First Baptist Church Atlanta did not provide any details on the cause of death.

Final Thoughts

Dr. Charles Stanley leaves behind a legacy that has impacted countless lives through his sermons, publications, and multimedia ministry. He will forever be remembered as one of the greatest and most influential preachers of his generation, and his contributions to the Christian faith will continue to resonate with generations to come.

