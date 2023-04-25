Death – Obituary News : Dr. Todd Hernandez’s Passing Mourned by Marquette University

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dr. Todd Hernandez’s passing deeply saddened the Marquette University community in Marquette, Michigan. His obituary is a source of genuine grief for those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Renowned Professor Dr. Todd Hernandez Passes Away

The Marquette University community mourns the loss of Dr. Todd Hernandez, an esteemed professor of Spanish and applied linguistics at Marquette University’s Klingler College of Arts and Sciences. Dr. Hernandez passed away on April 26, 2022. He was a beloved colleague, mentor, and teacher whose legacy will be felt for years to come.

A Distinguished Career

Dr. Hernandez joined Marquette University in 2004 and quickly made his mark as an expert in Spanish Second Language Acquisition. In 2011, he was promoted to Associate Professor, and in 2019, to Full Professor. He co-directed the MA/ADP Program in Spanish from 2018 to 2021 and was instrumental in shaping practice-based and theoretically informed pedagogies in Wisconsin and beyond.

Dr. Hernandez’s research on language acquisition and pragmatics became standard fare in linguistics and teacher education programs across the country. He was also a significant player in talks on assessment and study abroad, rising to national prominence as a member of the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL) Finance Committee.

Beyond his impressive scholarship, Dr. Hernandez was well-known for his calm and supportive demeanor, as well as his ability to see through complex situations. He introduced generations of students to research on language acquisition and pragmatics, directed significant department projects, and coordinated all first- and second-year Spanish language courses, a job that required skill and dedication.

A Beloved Teacher and Colleague

Students and colleagues alike held Dr. Hernandez in high esteem. Student ratings of his instruction show that he was a well-liked professor. Comments from pupils often praised him as the best teacher they’d ever had. He knew how to challenge and support everyone in his classrooms, fostering an environment that allowed for student achievement.

Dr. Hernandez’s colleague and Chair of the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, Eugenia Afinoguénova, recalled his wisdom, calm, and supportive demeanor, saying he was “an unrivaled professional who never lost touch with humanity.” Indeed, Dr. Hernandez will be much missed and difficult to replace.

A Candlelight Vigil

The department will hold a candlelight vigil for students and all members of the Marquette University community on Friday, April 28 at 4 p.m. in the main atrium of Lalumiere Language Hall (“mall” entrance). Dr. Hernandez’s parents are planning to attend, and all are welcome to honor his life and legacy.

Final Thoughts

The Marquette University community is deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Todd Hernandez. His contributions to the field of linguistics and Spanish Language Acquisition were significant, and his impact on his students, colleagues, and friends immeasurable. We offer our condolences to his family during this difficult time and take comfort in the many positive memories his life has left us.