A driver has been fined for an accident that resulted in the death of a colleague while on transit. The incident did not involve any mention of a fox.

Transit Driver Fined for Causing Death of Another Driver

In early 2021, a 47-year-old transit driver in Vancouver was fined for causing the death of another long-time bus driver who was trapped between two buses. The incident occurred on September 27, 2021, when Charanjit Parhar was pinned by another bus while he was pulling down the trolley poles of his bus in downtown Vancouver. Although he survived, he suffered grave injuries.

Driver Pleads Guilty to Driving Without Due Care and Attention

The driver responsible for the accident, Mandeep Sidhu, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, which is an offence under the Motor Vehicle Act. She intended to drive around Parhar’s bus, but accidentally accelerated straight ahead, according to the provincial court decision issued on February 24 and posted online last week. Sidhu was charged on the basis that she knew Parhar was between the two buses in a vulnerable position.

Sentencing and Mitigating Factors Considered

Sidhu was sentenced to a fine of $1,500 without a driving prohibition. The judge considered several mitigating factors in her sentencing, including Sidhu’s lack of a criminal record and near-perfect driving record. Sidhu also pleaded guilty early on and expressed deep remorse for her actions. However, she suffered greatly as a result of the incident, losing her job and developing post-traumatic stress and major depressive disorders.

Impact on Victim’s Family

Parhar was described as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather in victim statements provided to the court. His family is devastated by his loss and says their lives will never be the same again. The judge also noted that Sidhu has been publicly prosecuted for her offences, which comes with the shame, guilt, humiliation, and stigma associated with her actions.

Conclusion

This tragic incident highlights the importance of driving with due care and attention and the devastating consequences that can result from a momentary lapse in judgment. It also underscores the need for accountability and justice for victims and their families.