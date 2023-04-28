Death – Obituary News : Driver Sentenced to Death for Fatal Guangzhou Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A driver who drove recklessly and caused a fatal accident in Guangzhou has been sentenced to death.

Chinese Driver Sentenced to Death for Reckless Driving Accident in Guangzhou

A young driver in his 20s, Mr. Yuan Mo, has been sentenced to death and stripped of his political rights for causing the death of 18 people and injuring 13 others in a reckless driving accident in the heart of Guangzhou. The court in Guangzhou announced on the 18th that Mr. Yuan had endangered public safety in a dangerous way and was found guilty of causing the accident.

The accident occurred on January 11th at 5:25 pm when Mr. Yuan was driving a black BMW SUV through a pedestrian crossing in downtown Guangzhou, hitting pedestrians. CCTV and black box footage of the accident that was posted on social media showed the car speeding towards dozens of pedestrians who were crossing the street with the green light on. Even after people fell to the ground, the car did not slow down and continued to drive into the second lane, reversing and turning around, hitting more pedestrians.

Eyewitnesses reported a chilling scene where a 6-year-old girl fell down and didn’t move, and the injured people were screaming, but the driver didn’t slow down and continued to drive recklessly. Mr. Yuan hit more pedestrians while trying to escape, even damaging road structures during the U-turn process, but still drove away. He even threw a 100 yuan (about $18) bill on the street when the road was blocked and he couldn’t drive anymore.

The court criticized Mr. Yuan, saying that his criminal means were extremely cruel, and the consequences were severe. He intentionally drove the car to hit pedestrians and road facilities, causing multiple casualties and property damage. The sentencing of Mr. Yuan to death has sent a strong message to drivers in China to obey traffic rules and drive responsibly.

In conclusion, Mr. Yuan’s actions were inexcusable, and his punishment is a stark reminder of the importance of responsible driving. This tragic accident could have been avoided if he had followed traffic rules and shown respect for the safety of others on the road. It is imperative for drivers to prioritize safety and to always abide by traffic laws to prevent future accidents and tragedies.