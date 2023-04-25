Death – Obituary News : Duane Earl Poole’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of Duane Earl Poole’s death?

Duane Earl Poole, Writer and Producer, Dies at 74

Duane Earl Poole, a renowned writer and producer in the entertainment industry, passed away on April 1, 2021, in Studio City, California.

Early Life and Career

Poole was born on September 15, 1948, in Prescott, Arizona, and grew up in Kennewick, Washington. After completing his studies at the University of Washington, he started working for King World Productions in Seattle. In 1975, he moved to Los Angeles to join Hanna-Barbera Productions as a writer.

Hanna-Barbera Productions

At Hanna-Barbera, Poole quickly established himself as a prolific writer for Saturday morning cartoons. He wrote for shows such as The Great Grape Ape, Scooby’s Laff-A-Lympics, The All-New Super Friends Hour, and The Smurfs, among others.

Sid and Marty Krofft Shows

Poole also worked on the strange and colorful live-action shows of Sid and Marty Krofft, including Far Out Space Nuts, Electra Woman and Dyna Girl, The Krofft Supershow, and The Kroff Superstar Hour.

Primetime Success with Aaron Spelling

In the early 1980s, Poole transitioned to primetime television and started working on shows produced by Aaron Spelling. His credits included Hart to Hart, The Love Boat, Glitter, Lottery!, and Hotel.

Cause of Death

According to a statement, Duane Earl Poole passed away from cancer. He was 74 years old.

Legacy

Duane Earl Poole left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, working on beloved shows that have entertained generations of viewers. His talent and creativity will be missed by his colleagues, fans, and loved ones.