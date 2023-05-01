Death – Obituary News : DU’s ad hoc system highlighted by Hindu college teacher’s suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The suicide of a teacher from Hindu College brings attention to the persistent issue with Delhi University’s ad hoc system.

Why the Death of an Ad-Hoc Teacher at Delhi University Should Matter

Introduction

The recent suicide of Samarveer Singh, an ad-hoc teacher at Hindu College, should have created a storm at Delhi University. Unfortunately, Singh’s death did not receive much attention, as he was “only” an ad-hoc teacher.

The Plight of Ad-Hoc Teachers

Temporary teachers, like Singh, have been teaching in Delhi University for years, with no job security. They are at the mercy of the college principal, who has the power to decide whether or not they stand a chance in interviews. This system is based on luck and good connections, rather than merit or qualification.

The Importance of Academic Merit

The lack of importance given to academic merit is concerning, as it leads to a talent killer campaign. Students pursuing master’s degrees are aware of this issue, and these appointments will ruin generations of students. The leaders of Indian educational institutions care about the pleasure of their customers, not the interests of their students.

The Need for Change

The appointment of ad-hoc teachers needs to change, and the issue needs to be addressed openly. The teachers’ union has given temporary teachers false hope that they will be regularized, but everyone knows this cannot happen legally. It is time for colleges to answer for the way teachers, deemed qualified for eight years, have now become unqualified.

The Role of the RSS

Today, it is an open secret that if you are recommended by a “source” affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), then your appointment is almost certain. This system is not fair, as it gives some candidates an unfair advantage over others.

The Importance of Breaking the Conspiracy of Silence

As teachers, we need to speak out against this dishonest system. Singh’s suicide should force us to break the conspiracy of silence and demand change. We cannot continue to allow this system to ruin the lives of ad-hoc teachers and generations of students.