Death – Obituary News : Dustin Lee Honken’s Victims and Cause of Death

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Murder in the Heartland: Invitation To Be Killed’ chronicles the story of Dustin Lee Honken, a meth kingpin who killed two informants and their loved ones to prevent them from testifying against him in his federal drug trial. The murders took place in Iowa in July and November 1993, and Honken was arrested after his recruits and partner double-crossed him. Read on to learn more about his victims and the fate of the drug kingpin.

Who Were Dustin Lee Honken’s Victims?

Terry Scott DeGeus and Lori Ann Milbrath Duncan were the victims of Dustin Lee Honken’s heinous crimes. Terry was born in Charles City in Floyd County, Iowa, on November 19, 1960. He was working for Holland Construction in Forest City and later drove a semi for Schmidt Trucking of Britt. On November 5, 1993, Terry dropped off his daughter, Ashley DeGeus-Henken, then 10, at his mother’s home and told JoAnn he would come to pick Ashley up shortly afterward. He also informed his mother that he was meeting his former girlfriend, Angela Johnson. Terry never returned, and his body was found seven years later in a field outside Mason City in 2000. On the other hand, Lori was born in Mason City in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa, on November 22, 1961. She was a single mother, a Navy veteran and allowed a new friend, Greg Nicholson, to move into her home. They were all killed along with Lori’s two daughters, Amber and Kandace in 1993

How Did Dustin Lee Honken Die?

Dustin Lee Honken was born in Britt, Iowa, on March 22, 1968, and suffered from an abusive childhood. He was a drug manufacturer and a dealer with his knowledge of chemistry. Dustin was arrested on federal drug trafficking charges in March 1993, and while studying legal documents, he learned that Greg had become an informant. On July 24, Dustin and Angela broke into Lori’s home and forced Greg to record a statement claiming Dustin was innocent, and abducted him and the Duncan family at gunpoint. They drove the hostages to a wooded area outside the city and shot them execution-style. While in prison, Angela confessed to the murders to a jailhouse snitch, supplying all the details and a hand-drawn map of the bodies’ location. Dustin and Angela were charged with the murders in 2001, and Dustin was formally sentenced to death on October 11, 2005. He was executed by lethal injection in the US Penitentiary in Terre Haute on July 17, 2020.

Conclusion

Dustin Lee Honken’s horrific crimes robbed two families of their loved ones. His reign of terror ended when he was captured and ultimately executed for his heinous deeds. The victims, Terry Scott DeGeus, Lori Ann Milbrath Duncan, and their children will never be forgotten, and their memory will serve as a reminder of the brutality that some are capable of.