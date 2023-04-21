Death – Obituary News : “ECISVEEP accused of destroying 2019 LS Poll VVPAT slips before deadline, raises questions of BJP’s victory legitimacy” #EVMSarkarlimit

Why did the @ECISVEEP destroy the VVPAT slips from the 2019 LS Polls before the mandatory 1-year period had passed? Such action has resulted in 39% of the mandate being deemed erroneous and a defective victory for the BJP being established. #EVMSarkar

The destruction of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips by the Election Commission of India (ECI) before the mandatory period of one year has raised questions about the integrity of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Raman Sharma, a vocal critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has alleged that the ECI’s action has helped the ruling party win the elections by tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and manipulating the VVPAT slips.

VVPAT slips are a printed record of the vote cast by a voter in an EVM, which allow the voter to verify their vote and also provide a physical record for future audit. The destruction of these slips before the mandatory period of one year has led to concerns that the ECI is trying to hide evidence that could be used to investigate allegations of EVM tampering.

Sharma’s accusation that a 39% “ERRONEOUS” mandate is enough to prove defective victory of BJP refers to the fact that if 39% of the votes cast in favor of BJP were tampered with, the party’s victory could be declared void. However, this assumes that tampering had taken place on a massive scale, which has not been proven yet.

The ECI has defended its decision to destroy the VVPAT slips, citing the space constraints in its warehouses as the reason. The Commission has also maintained that the destruction was done in accordance with the law, which requires the slips to be kept for a period of one year after the elections. However, critics allege that the ECI’s action has violated the spirit of the law, as the slips could have been kept for longer if the Commission had proper storage facilities.

The controversy over the VVPAT slips has once again brought the issue of EVM tampering to the forefront. Critics of EVMs have long alleged that the machines can be hacked to manipulate the election results, and have called for the use of ballot papers to ensure transparency and fairness in the election process.

However, proponents of EVMs argue that they are tamper-proof and have been used successfully in several elections in India. They also point out that the use of ballot papers would be impractical in a country with a large population like India, and that the cost of printing and distributing ballot papers would be prohibitively high.

The controversy over the destruction of VVPAT slips highlights the need for greater transparency and accountability in the election process. The ECI must take steps to address the concerns of the public and ensure that the election process is fair and transparent. This could include measures such as conducting mock trials of EVMs, increasing the storage capacity for VVPAT slips, and allowing more independent observers to oversee the election process.

In conclusion, the controversy over the VVPAT slips has raised questions about the integrity of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the use of EVMs in India. While it is important to ensure that the election process is fair and transparent, it is also important to ensure that the concerns of all stakeholders are addressed. The ECI must take proactive steps to address the concerns of the public and ensure that India’s democracy remains vibrant and strong.

