Death – Obituary News : Edinburgh woman dies weeks after mother from cancer

An Edinburgh woman passed away a few weeks after her mother’s death due to cancer.

Leith Woman Dies Just Weeks After Losing Mother to Lung Cancer

Margaret Whelan, a 24-year-old woman from Leith, Edinburgh, passed away on April 21, just a few weeks after her mother, Helen, died of stage four lung cancer. Margaret had been battling Crohn’s disease for seven years, and her passing has left her family devastated. Her aunt, Michelle Callan, described Margaret as a “quiet girl with a heart of gold and so much love to give.”

Margaret had been living with Crohn’s disease for almost a decade and had experienced severe flare-ups and long hospital stays. However, her family believes that she had given up the fight following the death of her mother. Margaret passed away just two days after Helen’s funeral was held.

Michelle Callan has set up a GoFundMe page to help give Margaret “the send-off she deserves.” She has already raised more than £1,000 towards funeral costs. Michelle said that she wanted to help her nephew, Michael, cover the costs of both his mother and now Margaret’s funeral. Michael is said to be distraught, and his family is doing what they can to support him during this difficult time.

Margaret’s passing has left a hole in the hearts of her family and friends. She was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Michelle described Margaret as an “angel” who always put others before herself. Despite her own struggles, Margaret was always buying gifts for Michelle’s children and spreading love and joy wherever she went.

The loss of Margaret and her mother, Helen, has been a devastating blow to their family. However, they take solace in the fact that the mother and daughter are now reunited in peace. Michelle said that their relationship was amazing, and they were always there for each other, giggling together and supporting one another through thick and thin.

Margaret’s passing is a reminder of the importance of cherishing our loved ones and making the most of the time we have with them. Her family will miss her deeply but will always hold her memory close to their hearts.