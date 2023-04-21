Death – Obituary News : “Edmonton’s Ben Alway Passes Away – Cause of Death”

The Legacy of Ben Alway

Ben Alway, a well-known figure in the Alberta tattoo industry, passed away unexpectedly in March. However, his legacy continues to live on. Alway was renowned for his skill in removing tattoos and helping young people start anew. He was a generous personality who always brought a vibrant energy to every room he entered.

The Memorial Event

At this year’s Edmonton Tattoo and Arts Festival, a group of tattoo artists will gather to pay tribute to Alway’s memory. The event will be a celebration of his contributions to the industry and his impact on those around him. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in the Ben Alway Memorial Bad Tattoo Contest, which honors Alway’s support of the competition and his commitment to providing free laser hair removal services to the winners.

Giving Back to the Community

Alway was also well-known for his philanthropy, offering free tattoo removal services to individuals seeking to move on from their past. He received referrals from social workers and outreach teams for clients who could not afford to remove their unwanted tattoos, highlighting his dedication to giving back to the community.

A Life Well-Lived

Although Alway may no longer be with us, his impact on the Alberta tattoo industry will never be forgotten. His spirit lives on through the artists he inspired and the individuals he helped throughout his life. Rest in peace, Ben Alway.



