Death – Obituary News : Education Professor and Alumna Abbigail Armstrong Dies Suddenly

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Winthrop University Mourns the Loss of Associate Professor of Education Abbigail Armstrong

Introduction

On May 2, Winthrop University’s education community was shocked and saddened by the unexpected passing of Associate Professor of Education Abbigail Armstrong ’95, ’02. Armstrong had been a beloved member of the Richard W. Riley College of Education for over a decade, and her loss has left a deep hole in the hearts of her colleagues and former students.

A Life of Service

Armstrong was a first-generation college student from Chesterfield, South Carolina, and her parents instilled in her the belief that anyone can succeed if they put their mind to it. After earning a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in middle-level education from Winthrop, she went on to earn a Ph.D. from Gardner-Webb University in 2010.

Armstrong was passionate about working with middle-school students and spent 10 years teaching seventh and eighth grade math in several South Carolina school districts. She authored two books, “Rigor in the 6-12 Math and Science Classroom” and “Rigor in the K-5 Math and Science Classroom,” and joined the Winthrop community in 2005.

Throughout her career, Armstrong always put her students first. She cared deeply about their success, and her colleagues remember her as a tireless advocate for education and a mentor to many.

Remembering Abbigail Armstrong

Armstrong’s colleagues and former students remember her as a warm and caring person, always ready with a smile or a word of encouragement. Bryn Eddy ’22, who took an online course with Armstrong during the pandemic, recalls how she held optional Zoom calls throughout the semester and always made a point to check in on her students’ mental health.

Jordan Brown ’18, another former student of Armstrong’s, called her “amazing” and remembered how she treated her middle-level cohorts like family. Even after Brown began teaching, Armstrong would check in on her former students and offer guidance and support.

Stacy Martin and David Vawter, fellow faculty in the middle-level education program, shared that Armstrong’s family and faith were the most important aspects of her life. She will be remembered for her willingness to help faculty, staff, and students however she could.

A Life Well-Lived

Armstrong’s life was marked by a deep commitment to service and a passion for education. Her colleagues and former students remember her as a kind and caring person who always put others first. Her loss is deeply felt by the Winthrop community, and she will be remembered with fondness and respect for years to come.

As her faculty profile notes, Armstrong’s favorite quote was Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths.” It is a fitting tribute to a life well-lived and a legacy that will endure.

News Source : WCCB Charlotte’s CW

Source Link :Winthrop Education Professor And Alumna Abbigail Armstrong Passes Away Unexpectedtly/