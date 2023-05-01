Death – Obituary News : Edward Hinds Remembered, Family Grieves Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The family of Edward Hinds is mourning his passing. Edward Hinds’ obituary has been noted.

Remembering Edward Hinds

A Life Well-Lived

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edward “Colin” Hinds. He passed away peacefully in Hospice last week after a brief illness.

Edward achieved great success in all of his endeavors and his life can be described as richly rewarding. He was a beloved father, husband, and friend, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life

The funeral for Edward Hinds will be held on Thursday, May 11th at 11:30 AM at the Douglas Borough Crematorium. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his life.

A Heartfelt Thank You

We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the wonderful team at Nobles Hospital and Hospice for the exceptional care and compassion they provided to Edward during his final days. Your kindness will never be forgotten.

Edward’s Legacy

Edward Hinds was a man who lived life to the fullest. He was passionate about his work, his family, and his community. He was a role model to many and left a lasting impact on those around him.

Although he may no longer be with us, his legacy will continue to inspire us for years to come. Rest in peace, Edward “Colin” Hinds.