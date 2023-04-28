Death – Obituary News : Egyptian Reciter Sheikh Abdullah Kamel Dies at 38

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of Sheikh Abdullah Kamel’s passing remains unknown. However, many have expressed their condolences following the death of the prominent Egyptian reciter at the age of 38.

Renowned Quran Reciter Sheikh Abdullah Kamel Passes Away at 38

It is with great sadness and shock that we share the news of the passing of Sheikh Abdullah Kamel, a highly respected and beloved figure in the Islamic community. His unexpected death has become a top headline on many news channels, leaving us all with heavy hearts.

A Legacy of Quranic Recitation and Religious Education

Sheikh Abdullah Kamel was widely regarded for his beautiful recitation of the Quran, which touched the hearts of many who heard it. He was also a well-educated individual, completing his education at AI Fayoum University in 2005 and becoming a strong advocate for religious education. Through his television show on Al Rahma, he was able to reach a wider audience and educate them about Islam and its teachings.

Deeply Saddened Community Pays Tribute and Offers Condolences

The news of Sheikh Abdullah Kamel’s passing has left many people deeply saddened, and they have taken to various social media platforms to pay tribute to him and offer condolences to his family. His friend confirmed the news on Twitter, expressing his love for the revered reciter and stating that the Arab world had lost a great reader. While the cause of his untimely death has not yet been disclosed, it is our hope that his soul rests in peace.

Tributes on Social Media

“The death of the owner of the golden voice, the blind Egyptian reciter Abdullah Kamel, in the United States of America ” – Sarah Palestine

“Shaykh Abdullah Kamel returned to Allah yesterday at the age of 38. May Allah raise him as one of the true people of the Quran (Ahlul Quran) & enter him into Jannah without reckoning.” – Quran Telawah

“Inna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi rajioon. Another devastating loss. Sh Abdullah Kamel was so special. And this is so sudden. After a month of leading people in Qiyam. May Allah have mercy on him and raise his ranks with the Quran. Ameen” – Dr. Omar Suleiman