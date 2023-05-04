Death – Obituary News : Eileen Saki’s Death: Age and Funeral Information

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Eileen Saki: The Life and Legacy of an Iconic Actress

Early Life and Career

Eileen Saki, born on November 18, 1943, was a Japanese-American actress who had a passion for acting from a young age. Throughout her career, she rose through the ranks to become one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.

Notable Roles

Saki was best known for her role as bar owner Rosie in the popular television series MASH, which was based on the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital that cared for patients during the Korean War. She played the role of Rosie for eight episodes and was the third to take over the role, becoming the longest-serving actress in the role after taking over from Frances Fong and Shizuko Hoshi.

In addition to MASH, Saki had roles in other popular television shows such as CHiPs, Good Times, Gimme a Break!, Without a Trace, Splash, and History of the World: Part I. She also had a small but memorable role in the season 5 premiere episode of MASH as the head Madam of a coquettish group of prostitutes. Her most recent work was in an ad for Uber Eats alongside L.A. Rams player Aaron Donald.

Passing and Tributes

On Monday, April 1, 2023, Eileen Saki passed away at the age of 79 in Los Angeles after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Her husband, Bob Borgen, confirmed the news of her demise and shared that she passed away just two months after being diagnosed with Advanced Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer.

Her former costar Jeff Maxwell, who portrayed Pvt. Igor Straminsky on the CBS series, paid tribute to her in a Facebook post for his MASH Matters Podcast. He expressed his gratitude to the hundreds of MASH fans who filled Saki’s final days with peace, encouragement, and love, saying that she read every email and responded to as many as she could.

The details of her funeral arrangements are yet to be finalized, but fans and colleagues alike continue to mourn her loss and celebrate her legacy.

Final Thoughts

Eileen Saki’s legacy as an actress and icon in the industry will continue to live on. Her contributions to popular television shows and movies will always be remembered, and her passing leaves a void in the hearts of her fans and loved ones. May she rest in peace.

News Source : GH Gossip

Source Link :When Did Eileen Saki Die?, Age, Funeral/