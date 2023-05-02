Death – Obituary News : Elderly couple killed by cement truck in crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Elderly Couple Tragically Killed in Cement Mixer Collision in Long Melford

In a devastating incident that has rocked the small village of Long Melford in Suffolk, an elderly couple in their 80s lost their lives after their car collided with a cement mixer on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at the junction of B1064 Sudbury Road and the A134 roundabout, and police were quick to respond after receiving reports of the crash at 3:50pm.

Despite the police being on the scene, the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service had to be called to extract the elderly couple from their vehicle. Both were rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, but tragically, they both passed away on Sunday.

The news of the couple’s death has sent shockwaves through the community, and police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward with any information that may help with their investigation. The loss of two lives in such a horrific accident is a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to exercise caution at all times.

The aftermath of the collision has left many locals shaken, with some describing the incident as a “horror crash” that has left them deeply saddened. The couple’s identities have not been released, but the news of their deaths has prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes from those who knew them.

As the investigation into the collision continues, it is hoped that any witnesses who have not yet come forward will do so in order to help police piece together the events leading up to the tragedy. The loss of two lives in this way is a sobering reminder of the fragility of human life and the need to always be vigilant on the roads.

In the wake of this tragedy, our thoughts are with the families and friends of the elderly couple who lost their lives. May they rest in peace.

