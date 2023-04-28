Death – Obituary News : Electrocution Tragedy Claims Mother and Son in Jabalpur, MP

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident in Madhya Pradesh: Mother and Son Electrocuted While Tying Rope

A heart-wrenching incident took place in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, where a mother and son lost their lives while tying a rope. The woman was electrocuted while tying the rope, and in an attempt to save her, her son also got electrocuted.

The Incident Details

The incident took place in the village of Pratappur in the Majhgawan region on Thursday night. Suman Patel, a 40-year-old woman, was tying a rope when she got electrocuted. Her 17-year-old son Abhishek rushed to save her but also got electrocuted by the high voltage current.

The police reported that both died on the spot due to the electrocution. The tragic news spread like wildfire, and the entire village was in mourning.

Investigation and Cause of Incident

The police were immediately informed about the incident and reached the spot. The investigation has started to determine the cause of the electrocution. The police found the bodies of the mother and son lying close to each other at the incident site.

The investigating officer, GS Maravi, disclosed that the victims were residents of Pratappur village, and Suman was a wife and mother of two. She died while tying the rope to dry clothes, and her son died while trying to save her.

The police have not determined the exact cause of the electrocution, and the investigation is still ongoing. However, the police have sought the assistance of the electricity department officials to find out the reason for the high voltage current.

Conclusion

The tragic incident has left the entire village in shock and mourning. The loss of a mother and son in a single incident has devastated the family and the entire community.

The incident highlights the importance of electrical safety and the need to take necessary precautions while undertaking any electrical work. We must ensure that we follow all safety measures and guidelines to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.