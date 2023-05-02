Death – Obituary News : Elena Tejeda Passes Away in Walnut Creek, CA

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Elena Tejeda: A Life Well-Lived

An Obituary from Walnut Creek, CA

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elena Tejeda, a beloved resident of Walnut Creek, California. Elena passed away at the age of 71 on September 2, 2010, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A Life of Service and Love

Elena was born in Tamazula, Jalisco, Mexico, to her late parents, Crecensio Tejeda Rodriguez and Luisa Tejeda Rodriguez. Her mother was already an adult when her father passed away before she was born. Despite this early loss, Elena remained committed to her family throughout her life.

Elena was an active member of the Catholic Church of the Holy Infant and took great joy in serving her community. She was also a dedicated homemaker, taking care of her family and home with pride. Elena had a passion for gardening and cooking, and her family always looked forward to her delicious meals.

A Loving Family

Elena was preceded in death by both a sister and a brother, as well as her parents. Her parents were the last surviving members of their family. However, Elena leaves behind a large and loving family, including:

Daughters Gracie Brame and husband Rob, Rosalina Webster and husband David, and Elena Walker and husband Tony

Sons Isidro Tejeda and wife Kristie, Johnny Tejeda and wife Renae, Salvador Tejeda, Alex Tejeda and wife Allyson, and Joe Tejeda

Grandchildren Robbie, Christina, and Will Brame; Seth, Rachel, and Elena Rae Walker; and a great-granddaughter

Elena’s family will receive guests at the Wilkerson Service Home at noon on Monday, September 6, 2010. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. at the Holy Infant Catholic Church, with Father Joseph Mack serving as the celebrant. Following the service, Elena will be interred at Evergreen Memory Gardens.

A Legacy of Love

Elena’s memory will be cherished by all who knew her. Donations can be made in her memory to the Moses Cone Palliative Care Center at 1200 North Elm Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401. Elena’s family would like to thank everyone who has offered their love and support during this difficult time.

