Death – Obituary News : Eli Soriano’s Death Cause

Brother Eli Soriano’s reason for passing away has not been disclosed.

Eli Soriano: The Pioneering Preacher and Leader of Members Church of God International

The Bible Expositions Method

Eliseo “Eli” Fernando Soriano was a Filipino preacher and televangelist known for his pioneering propagation of the Gospel through his signature “Bible Expositions” method.

This approach involved live symposiums that allowed guests to ask impromptu questions and engage in thought-provoking discussions via video streaming and telephone calls.

A Break Away from Established Church

Soriano’s unwavering commitment to his beliefs was demonstrated by his bold decision to break away from an established Christian church that he believed had “gone astray.” This led to the formation of his religious group, Members Church of God International, in 1977.

Soriano’s effect on the religious landscape is tremendous, and his influence is still felt today.

Eli Soriano Cause of Death

Soriano’s sudden demise on February 10, 2021, at the age of 73, in Santa Catarina, Brazil, has left his followers in shock and dismay. The Members Church of God International released a statement on the same day, announcing his demise, but refrained from disclosing the circumstances surrounding his death.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain a mystery, yet the occurrences that led up to it have sparked considerable discourse and disagreement. Soriano was involved in various court battles, including a rape case that forced him to abandon the Philippines and seek asylum in Brazil about two decades ago.

Eli Soriano Case Update

Unfortunately, there is no recent update on the Eli Soriano case. Despite extensive media coverage and public interest, no new information has been released by authorities regarding the circumstances of his passing. We recommend that you maintain patience and have faith that any new advancements will be made public once they come to fruition.

Eli Soriano Religion

The Members Church of God International is a religious organization founded on the belief that the Bible is the sole basis of their faith and practices. Eli Soriano, as the Overall Servant of the MCGI, was a devout believer and dedicated preacher who sought to spread the teachings of the Bible to all those who would listen.

In addition to his religious leader role, Soriano was a philanthropist, dedicating his life to helping those in need and promoting social welfare through various charitable programs and initiatives.

In summary, Eli Soriano’s religion was based on the belief in the Bible as the sole basis of faith and practices, as practiced by the Members Church of God International. His legacy as a pioneering preacher and leader will continue to inspire and impact many lives for generations.