Death – Obituary News : Elite school calls student’s death a “tragic shortfall” after suicide

Following the suicide of a student, the prestigious school expressed that he had fallen “tragically short.”

Baseless Rape Accusation Leads to Cyberbullying and School Investigation

Days after the election, an anonymous post was made on a nationwide student-run app alleging rape against a student in a boarding school. This baseless accusation quickly spread online, leading to cyberbullying against the accused, identified only as Jack. His parents reported that during a secret exchange of Santa gifts between classmates, Jack received an anti-rape whistle and a book about how to make friends.

The Devastating Impact of Cyberbullying

The impact of cyberbullying combined with in-person bullying at school was devastating for Jack. His parents noted that he seemed withdrawn and deeply hurt when he came home for Christmas. Jack asked his father if the rumours would ever come off the website, indicating that the online echo chamber had compounded the impact of the baseless accusation. His father noted that the bullying had produced an impulsive act, as Jack wanted to escape the humiliation he felt.

School Investigation and Disciplinary Action

Jack approached school officials with the support of his parents, leading to a school-led investigation into the bullying and sexual assault allegation. The investigation revealed that the complaint was false, and a classmate involved in spreading the rumors was later expelled for an unrelated violation of school rules. The school issued a statement indicating that the student was officially disciplined for bullying Jack.