Death – Obituary News : “Ellen Evans, 88, Passes Away – Fox Obituary”

At the age of 88, Ellen Evans has passed away. Her cause of death has been reported by Fox Obituary.

Ellen Evans Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ellen Ann Evans at the age of 88. Ellen had been a resident of Bulls Gap her entire life and passed away on April 21st, 2023 at the Heritage in Morristown.

A Life Filled with Dedication

Ellen was a dedicated employee of both her husband’s firm and Southern Electronics and Anchor Brush. Her husband was the only proprietor of both businesses, and she worked tirelessly alongside him to help it succeed.

Remembering Her Loved Ones

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Evans, as well as her parents, Raymond R. Reedy and Margaret L. Reedy, two sisters, Delcie L. Harmon and Myrtle Elise Reedy, and both of her brothers, Roscoe Reedy and Ray Reedy. Although she experienced much loss throughout her life, she continued to remain steadfast and resilient until the end.

Leaving Behind a Large Family and Community

Ellen is survived by her great nephews, Gary Crittenden (Holly) and Perry Crittenden (Jonessa), her great great nieces, Sadie Crittenden and Hadley Crittenden, her great great nephew, Little Gary Crittenden, her brother Leslie Reedy of Bulls Gap, as well as a number of nieces and nephews, and a large number of friends and family, including special friends Dot Johns, Reba Loop, Evelyn Arnott, and J.

Ellen’s legacy will continue to live on through the memories and impact she made on those around her. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.