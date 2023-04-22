Death – Obituary News : Ellen Evans, Bulls Gap Resident, passes at 88 – Obits.

At the age of 88, Ellen Evans of Bulls Gap has passed away. Her obituary is listed in the database.

Remembering Ellen Evans: A Life Well-Lived

With heavy hearts, the family and friends of Ellen Ann Evans announce her passing on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the age of 88. Her valiant struggle against dementia is over, and she has gone to be with her devoted husband, Junior Evans, whom she missed dearly since his passing.

Ellen Evans’ Life and Work

Born in Bulls Gap, Ellen was the daughter of Raymond R. Reedy and Margaret L. Reedy. She was one of six siblings, including two sisters, Delcie L. Harmon and Myrtle Elise Reedy, and three brothers, Roscoe Reedy, Ray Reedy, and Leslie Reedy, who survives her.

In her working life, Ellen was employed at Southern Electronics and Anchor Brush. But her true joy in life was being a loving and devoted wife to her husband, Junior Evans. Together, they shared many happy years until Junior’s passing.

Ellen Evans’ Loved Ones

Ellen left behind a large and loving family, including her great nephews, Gary Crittenden (Holly) and Perry Crittenden (Jonessa); great nieces, Sadie Crittenden and Hadley Crittenden; great-great nephew, Little Gary Crittenden; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends and family who loved her dearly.

Ellen was also blessed with special friends, including Dot Johns, Reba Loop, Evelyn Arnott, and J.B. Clark, who were always there for her, especially in her later years.

Celebrating Ellen Evans’ Life

The family invites friends and family to visit with them on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Christian Sells Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to everyone at Amedysis Hospice as well as The Heritage Center in Morristown, who provided such outstanding care and support for Ellen in her final days.

If you would like to express your condolences or share your favorite memories of Ellen, please visit www.christiansells.com.

Ellen Evans touched the lives of so many people around her throughout her lifetime. She will be dearly missed but always remembered.