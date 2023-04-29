Death – Obituary News : Ellen Johnson’s Death News and Cause of Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ellen Johnson, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on June 17, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born in Shelby, Michigan, and lived a full and meaningful life in Montague, Michigan. Ellen was a devoted member of the New Era Christian Reformed Church, where she lived out her faith and served her community. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ellen was predeceased by her husband, Donald Johnson, her son, Vern Johnson, and her brothers, Cal Weesies (Lois) and Don Weesies. Although her passing has left a void in the hearts of her loved ones, her memory will continue to live on through her family, including her sons, Dean Johnson (Greta), Joel Johnson (Marci), Gordon, Joely, and Luis Johnson, as well as her grandsons, Lucas, Matthew, and Nathan Johnson. She is also survived by her siblings, Char Betten, Fran Weerstra, Dave Weesies (Barb), and Ken Weesies, and her sisters-in-law, June Weesies and Sharlene Karsten. Ellen had a large extended family of nieces and nephews who adored her.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 26th, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services (6291 Harvey St, Norton Shores, MI 49444). Family and friends are welcome to attend and pay their respects to Ellen and her family. A funeral service will be held at the New Era Christian Reformed Church (1820 Ray St, New Era, MI 49446) on Monday, June 27th, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Ellen’s family invites all who knew her to celebrate her life and legacy.

In honor of Ellen’s life, her family requests that memorial contributions be given to the New Era Christian School or MI-C.O.P.S. These organizations were important to Ellen, and she would be pleased to know that they are being supported in her memory.

Ellen’s passing is a reminder to cherish the time we have with our loved ones and to hold them close. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and unwavering faith. Her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew her. We offer our deepest condolences to Ellen’s family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Ellen Johnson.