Death – Obituary News : Emmett Till Accuser’s Cause of Death?

Carolyn Bryant Donham, Accuser in Emmett Till’s Lynching, Passes Away at 88

On April 25, 2021, Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman who accused 14-year-old Emmett Till of inappropriate approaches before his kidnapping and lynching in Mississippi in 1955, passed away at the age of 88 in her home in Westlake, Louisiana.

A Pivotal Figure in a Brutal Lynching

Carolyn Bryant Donham was a pivotal figure in one of the most brutal and shocking lynchings in American history, which triggered the civil rights movement. Before Emmett Till stopped by her husband’s Mississippi grocery store for bubble gum, Carolyn was a former beauty queen with ivory skin, prominent cheekbones, and piercing dark eyes.

After Emmett Till was accused of whistling at Carolyn, he was kidnapped, tortured, and killed a few days later on August 28, 1955. His body was found bound with barbed wire to a cotton gin fan in the Tallahatchie River. To expose the atrocities of racism in the Deep South, Till’s mother requested an open-casket funeral, which was covered by news crews and published in Jet magazine.

Elusive Player in the Lynching

For many years, rumours persisted about Carolyn Bryant Donham’s involvement in the lynching and whether she had mistaken Till for his attackers. She avoided interviews for many years, but in 2017, with the publication of the book “The Blood of Emmett Till,” she attracted new attention when the author claimed that she had renounced significant aspects of her testimony provided in court in 1955.

Unclear Cause of Death

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office in Lake Charles, Louisiana, confirmed Carolyn Bryant Donham’s death, but the statement made no mention of the cause. According to Mississippi Today, she had cancer and received hospice care.

Legacy of Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s brutal lynching and Carolyn Bryant Donham’s accusation became a defining moment in the civil rights movement. Till’s murder exposed the deep-seated racism and violence of the Jim Crow South and galvanized the fight for racial justice in America. Carolyn Bryant Donham’s death brings renewed attention to this tragic chapter in American history, and the ongoing struggle for equality and justice.