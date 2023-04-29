Death – Obituary News : Emmett Till’s Accuser Passes Away at 88

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman who accused Emmett Till of inappropriate behavior, has passed away at the age of 88.

Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman who accused Black teenager Emmett Till of whistling at her, leading to his lynching in 1955, has passed away at the age of 88. Donham died in hospice care on Tuesday night in Westlake, Louisiana, according to a death report filed on Thursday in the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

The murder of Emmett Till, which galvanized the Civil Rights Movement, marked the beginning of a long fight for racial justice in the United States. Till’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley, held an open-casket funeral in Chicago so that the world could see her son’s mutilated body, and Jet magazine published photos.

In August 1955, 14-year-old Emmett Till went from Chicago to Mississippi to visit family. At a grocery store in the small town of Money, Carolyn Bryant, who was 21 at the time, accused Till of making inappropriate advances towards her. The Rev. Wheeler Parker, Till’s cousin who was present, claimed that Till whistled at Bryant, an action that directly contradicted Mississippi’s racist social norms of that time.

There is evidence that indicates a woman pointed out Till to Roy Bryant, Carolyn’s husband at the time, and his half-brother J.W. Milam, who later killed Till. Although an all-white jury acquitted the two white men of the murder, they later confessed in an interview with Look magazine.

Ollie Gordon, Till’s cousin, expresses mixed feelings about the death of Carolyn Bryant Donham. While she was never tried in court, Gordon believes that she was judged by God, and her wrath is more severe than any court sentence she could have received. Gordon adds that she does not think Donham had a pleasant or happy life.

The Reverend Wheeler Parker, who is the last living witness to Till’s abduction, expresses his condolences to Donham. Parker states that as a person of faith, he recognizes that any loss of life is tragic and holds no animosity towards her.

President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act last year, which made lynching a federal crime. The president is committed to addressing racial hatred.

It was revealed in 2022 that Carolyn Bryant Donham had an unpublished memoir. The Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting first reported on the contents of the 99-page manuscript, titled “I am More Than A Wolf Whistle,” which was obtained from historian and author Timothy Tyson. Tyson said he obtained a copy from Donham during an interview in 2008. In the memoir, Donham claimed she was unaware of what would happen to Emmett Till.

Historian and author Timothy Tyson had kept the unpublished memoir in an archive at the University of North Carolina with an agreement that it would not be made public for several decades. However, Tyson said he gave it to the FBI during their investigation, which concluded in 2021. Tyson decided to make the manuscript public after some of Till’s relatives and researchers found an arrest warrant on kidnapping charges issued for “Mrs. Roy Bryant” in 1955 that was never served.

Recently, Priscilla Sterling, Till’s cousin, filed a federal lawsuit against Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks to compel him to serve the 1955 warrant on Donham. However, Banks’ attorney responded that there was no point in serving the warrant as Donham was not indicted last year.

Following news of Donham’s death, the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, which is run by some of Till’s relatives, posted a black square on social media sites.