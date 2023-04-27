Death – Obituary News : Emmett Till’s Accuser: What Happened to Her?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Emmett Till’s Accuser, Carolyn Bryant Donham, Passes Away at Age 88

Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman who accused African American teenager Emmett Till of inappropriate behavior before his kidnapping, torture, and murder in 1955, passed away at the age of 88 on April 25, 2021, at her home in Westlake, Louisiana. Her death was confirmed by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office in Lake Charles, Louisiana, but the cause of death was not mentioned in the statement. According to Mississippi Today, she had cancer and received hospice care.

The Lynching of Emmett Till

On August 24, 1955, Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American boy from Chicago, was visiting family in Mississippi when he stopped at Bryant’s Grocery and Meat Market, which was owned by Carolyn Bryant’s husband. Till allegedly whistled at Carolyn as he was leaving the store, which led to his kidnapping, torture, and murder. His body was found a few days later in the Tallahatchie River, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open-casket funeral to expose the horrors of racism in the Deep South to the world. The photographs of Till’s mutilated body published in Jet magazine sparked outrage and became a catalyst for the Civil Rights Movement.

The Legacy of Carolyn Bryant Donham

For many years, rumors circulated about Carolyn Bryant’s involvement in Till’s kidnapping and whether she had mistaken him for his attackers. She avoided interviews for decades, but in 2017, Professor Timothy B. Tyson of Duke University published the book “The Blood of Emmett Till,” in which he claimed that she had recanted significant parts of her testimony from 1955. The revelation brought renewed attention to the case and raised questions about the role of white women in perpetuating racism and violence against Black people.

Conclusion

Carolyn Bryant Donham’s death has reignited conversations about the legacy of Emmett Till’s lynching and the ongoing struggle for racial justice in the United States. While her exact role in Till’s murder may never be fully known, her passing is a reminder of the need to confront the injustices of the past and work towards a more equitable future.