Death – Obituary News : Emory Tate: Bio, Net Worth, Family, Death & Updates

Emory Tate was a talented American chess player who established himself as a decent player in the international arena. Tate developed an early interest in chess and eventually worked on his skills while growing up. He soon became a prominent player among the chess circles and started participating in tournaments.

Tate’s greatest achievements came in the form of winning various chess championships, including the U.S Chess Federation Life Master title, and claiming victories in some of the world’s most prestigious chess events. Tate’s net worth is unknown as he preferred to keep his finances private.

Tate was married and had children, but their identities remain unknown as Tate kept his personal life out of the public eye. Unfortunately, Tate passed away on October 17, 2015, in a DeKalb County hotel room in Georgia, where he had been attending a chess tournament. The cause of death is reported to be a heart attack.

The chess community mourned the loss of Tate, who was praised for his unique playing style and contributions to the sport. Tate’s legacy continues, and his death remains one of the most significant losses in American chess history.

Emory Tate Biography: Skilled Chess Player

Early Life and Education

Emory Andrew Tate Jr. was born on December 27, 1958, in Chicago, Illinois, to Emma Cox Tate and Emory Andrew Tate Sr. He was one of nine children in the family. Emory attended Concord High School in Elkhart, Indiana, where he graduated in 1976. During his free time, he was a member of the wrestling team and played chess.

When Emory was 17, he enrolled at Northwestern University, but he later attended Indiana University and participated in the Honors Program in Foreign Language, Spanish Division. He continued to participate in chess tournaments during his college years, and his passion for the game only grew.

Career as a Chess Player and Teacher

Emory Tate’s chess career started when he joined the United States Air Force as a sergeant stationed at Ft. Meade, Maryland. He won many chess tournaments, including the 25th Annual Armed Forces Chess Championship Tournament in 1984. Emory cemented his position as an outstanding chess player while serving in the Air Force.

After leaving the Air Force in 1993, Emory Tate became a chess teacher and taught chess lessons to elementary school students in Indiana. He continued to dominate the chess scene throughout the 1990s and 2000s, and in 1996, he ranked 2508 worldwide in the USCF rankings. In 2006, he had the highest FIDE rating of 2413, making him the 72nd highest-rated chess player in the United States and among the top 2000 active chess players worldwide.

In 2007, Emory Tate received the International Master Title and defeated several grandmasters during his career but never won the chess grandmaster title. His uncompromising style of play, with a strong emphasis on his h-pawn, was admired by his peers as trailblazing in the field.

Cause of Death

On October 17, 2015, Emory Tate participated in a chess tournament in Milpitas, California, United States. During the first round of his game, he collapsed shortly after returning from the restroom, and the other players tried to give him first aid while waiting for the ambulance. Medical personnel reported that his cause of death was a heart attack.

Personal Life

Emory Tate was married to Eileen Tate in 1985, and they had three children together. Their first child, Andrew Tate, was born on December 1, 1986, and their second child, Tristan Tate, was born on July 15, 1988. Their third child, Janine Tate, was born in 1990. Unfortunately, Emory and Eileen Tate divorced in 1997.

Legacy and Net Worth

Emory Tate’s contribution to the chess community and his impressive legacy continue to inspire new generations of chess enthusiasts. His net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, earned from salaries and winnings from chess tournaments. Emory Tate was a significant figure in the African-American community and one of the highest-ranked chess players in America. His passing was felt deeply within the chess community and is still mourned by many.