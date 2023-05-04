Death – Obituary News : Encouragement for Struggling Individuals: Seek Help from Family of Viterbo Student Who Died by Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Suicide of Viterbo University Student

On Wednesday morning, a traumatic incident occurred near Lincoln Middle School, and La Crosse Police, first responders, and School Resource Officers were called to the scene. It was later revealed that a Viterbo University student, Javon Kunkel, had died by suicide.

University President Shares Condolences

Viterbo University President Rick Trietley notified the university community of the tragic news and expressed his deepest sympathies to Kunkel’s friends, family, and colleagues.

“Javon’s family wanted to share with the community that Javon died by suicide and encourages anyone who may be struggling to seek support,” Trietley said in a letter.

Kunkel, a Rochester, Minnesota native, was a student in the Master of Arts in Servant Leadership program and a member of the track team.

Support for Students and Staff

Following the incident, Lincoln Middle School staff helped students inside the building, and additional counseling support was made available to anyone who may have witnessed the traumatic scene.

“This incident did not pose a threat to students, but we are aware that police incidents near school can be challenging for students to process,” said Lincoln/Coulee Montessori Principal Alex Hubing in a letter to school families.

The university also provided resources for mental health awareness month and offered counseling services, campus ministry, and an employee assistance program for anyone in need.

Prayer Service Held in Remembrance

To honor Kunkel, Viterbo University held a prayer service on Wednesday afternoon. President Trietley encouraged the university community to take time to care for themselves and each other during this difficult time.

“This loss reminds us about how precious – and sometimes fleeting – life can be,” Trietley said. “As Javon’s parents have underscored, please seek help when needed and reach out to one another to offer strength and support.”

Conclusion

The tragic suicide of Javon Kunkel serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the need for support and resources for those who may be struggling. The university community and local authorities have come together to offer condolences and support for those impacted by this heartbreaking incident.

News Source : WIZM 92.3FM 1410AM

Source Link :UPDATE: Family of Viterbo student, who died by suicide, encourages those struggling to seek help/