Death – Obituary News : Encouragement for Struggling Individuals to Seek Help: Viterbo Student’s Family

Tragic Suicide of Viterbo University Student Javon Kunkel

The La Crosse community was shaken on Wednesday morning after the news of a tragic incident came to light. Javon Kunkel, a student at Viterbo University, had committed suicide, according to a letter sent out by university President Rick Trietley. The incident occurred across from Lincoln Middle School, and emergency responders were called to the scene.

Details of the Incident

No further details about the incident have been released to respect the privacy of those involved. However, it is known that the incident did not occur at the school and that the students at Lincoln Middle School were not in danger. The school administration immediately provided counseling support to students and staff who may have been affected by the incident.

Remembering Javon Kunkel

Javon Kunkel was a student in the Master of Arts in Servant Leadership program at Viterbo University. The Rochester, Minn., native was also a member of the track team. The university community was deeply saddened by the news of his passing, and a prayer service was held in his memory on Wednesday afternoon. President Trietley extended his sympathies to Javon’s friends, family, and colleagues.

Mental Health Awareness Month

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness. May is Mental Health Awareness month, and the La Crosse County provides resources for those in need of mental health support. Javon’s family encourages anyone who may be struggling to seek help.

Supporting Each Other

President Trietley urged the Viterbo University community to support each other during this difficult time. He reminded everyone to utilize the counseling services, campus ministry, and employee assistance program if needed. He also encouraged everyone to take time to care for themselves and each other during this time of grief.

The Fragility of Life

The loss of Javon Kunkel reminds us of how precious life can be. It is a reminder to take care of ourselves and to seek help when needed. The La Crosse community comes together in mourning and offers its support to those affected by this tragic incident.

News Source : WIZM 92.3FM 1410AM

Source Link :UPDATE: Family of Viterbo student, who committed suicide, encourages those struggling to seek help/