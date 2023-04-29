Death – Obituary News : Engine malfunction causes tragedy on steamboat

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Train Accident at Ponnani Railway Station

On a Friday morning at 9:20 am, a tragic accident occurred at the Ponnani railway station in Kerala. A freight train was passing through the station when a man named Vayodhikan collapsed and died due to a heart attack caused by the noise of the passing train. Later, it was identified that the deceased was a 65-year-old man named Bhanu who resided near the railway track.

The Accident

As the train was passing through the station, Bhanu was walking on the railway track and got hit by the train. He was thrown off the track, and the engine of the train stopped after a few meters due to the impact of the collision. The incident caused a delay in the Guruvayur-Thiruvananthapuram Intercity Express, which was scheduled to pass through the station shortly after the accident.

The Tragic Death of Bhanu

Bhanu was a victim of the noise pollution caused by the train passing through the station. He had a heart attack and died on the spot due to the loud noise of the train. The noise had caused him to develop a sudden tremble in his stomach, leading to his death. The incident was a tragic reminder of the dangers of noise pollution and the importance of taking necessary precautions to prevent such accidents in the future.

The Aftermath

After the accident, the police and fire brigade arrived at the scene and removed Bhanu’s body from the railway track. The train was halted, and the engine was checked for any damages caused by the collision. The incident caused a delay in the train schedule, and the passengers were stranded at the station for a few hours. Bhanu’s family was devastated by the loss, and his wife Gomathi and their children Sheeb, Babu, Svarn, Geeth, and Sunith were mourning his death.

Conclusion

The train accident at Ponnani railway station was a tragic incident caused by noise pollution. It highlights the importance of taking necessary precautions to prevent such accidents in the future. The incident serves as a reminder to the public to be aware of the dangers of noise pollution and to take necessary steps to prevent it.