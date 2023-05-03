Death – Obituary News : Engineering student attempts suicide in Andhra Pradesh

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

ELURU: Engineering Student Attempts Suicide by Jumping off IIIT College Building

On Wednesday, an engineering student allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off the building in IIIT College in Nuzvid in Eluru district of Tamil Nadu. The student, identified as Vellamsetty Rakesh, hails from Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh and was studying Mechanical Engineering at IIIT, Nuzvid. According to sources, Rakesh had completed his graduation and was about to leave the campus in a couple of days.

However, on the same day, 45 out of the 150 students who had completed their B. Tech got jobs through campus interviews. Unfortunately, Rakesh was not selected and was reportedly upset about it. His parents had warned his friends to keep an eye on him as he was going through a difficult time.

To make matters worse, Rakesh’s uncle was on his way to the campus to check on him when the student allegedly jumped off the second floor of the college building. Thankfully, his condition is now stable and he has been shifted to Vijayawada Government General Hospital.

This incident highlights the immense pressure that students face during campus placements, especially in the highly competitive field of engineering. While it’s understandable to feel disappointed, it’s important to remember that rejection is a part of life and not a reflection of one’s worth.

The mental health of students is often overlooked, but it’s crucial for educational institutions to provide adequate support and resources to help students cope with stress and anxiety. Campus counselors, mental health clinics, and support groups can make a huge difference in students’ lives and prevent such tragic incidents from occurring.

This incident also raises questions about the effectiveness of the placement process and the measures taken by colleges to ensure that students are not left behind. It’s important for colleges to have a comprehensive system in place that caters to all students, regardless of their academic performance.

In conclusion, the incident at IIIT College in Nuzvid is a wake-up call for educational institutions to prioritize the mental health and well-being of their students. It’s crucial to provide students with the necessary support and resources to help them navigate through the challenges of college life. It’s time to acknowledge the importance of mental health and work towards creating a safe and supportive environment for all students.

News Source : Samson Raj

Source Link :Andhra Pradesh: Engineering student attempts suicide | Visakhapatnam News/