Death – Obituary News : Equestrian dies in competition horse fall

Tragedy Strikes Equestrian Competition as 15-Year-Old Rider Dies

On April 30th, Hannah Serfass, a 15-year-old equestrian rider, tragically lost her life during a hunter/jumper event at Fox Lea Farm in Venice, Florida. Serfass was about halfway through the course when her horse completed the sixth jump and landed successfully. However, the horse then stumbled and fell on top of Serfass, causing fatal injuries. The fall was identified as a “rotational fall,” which is the leading cause of death in equestrian sports.

The United States Hunter Jumper Association describes a hunter/jumper event as consisting of two disciplines: hunter, which evaluates a horse’s jumping performance, as well as style and quality of movement, and jumper, which involves a horse clearing all fences on the course as quickly as possible.

Serfass was described as a “very talented, up-and-coming young rider” by the United States Equestrian Federation. Members of the equestrian community mourned her loss on social media and created the hashtag #rideforhannah to support Serfass’ family.

A GoFundMe page was also created on behalf of Serfass’ family, describing her as a “talented rider with an extremely bright future” who showed dedication and love to the sport.

This tragedy is a reminder of the inherent risks involved in equestrian sports and the importance of safety measures. As the equestrian community continues to mourn Serfass’ loss, efforts to improve safety measures in the sport will likely be at the forefront of discussions.

In 2017, another equestrian rider, 17-year-old Donovan Stratemann, lost his life during a polo match in Wellington, Florida, after his horse collided with another and landed on top of him. These tragedies serve as a reminder of the importance of safety measures in all sports, especially those with inherent risks.

Our thoughts go out to Serfass’ family and the entire equestrian community during this difficult time.

