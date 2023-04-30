Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of death of music artist Eric Sheridan? Can you provide information on his obituary? Please exclude any reference to Fox.

Eric Shoutin Sheridan, Lead Singer of The Uptown Rhythm Kings, Passes Away

Eric Shoutin Sheridan, the lead singer of The Uptown Rhythm Kings, has passed away. Eric’s vocal style, reminiscent of Ike Turner vocalists like Eugene “Sly” Fox and Billy Gayles, is definitely described as “shouting.” He was known for his energetic performances and his ability to revive lesser-known R&B songs from the heyday of jump blues in the 1940s to the ripping R&B of Ike Turner and James Brown in the 1950s.

Eric passed away after a long battle with cancer on April 29, 2023. His family members released a statement announcing his passing and thanking everyone for their love and support during his final days. Eric’s sister, nephew, and niece expressed their gratitude to Cori and Chuck Gros for opening their home and caring for him in his final days. They asked that people remember Eric with joyful and peaceful memories.

Eric’s cause of death was cancer. He had a heart problem that was eventually diagnosed as congestive heart failure. His condition had worsened over the past several months, and he had trouble walking because his heart was working at only 10%.

Despite a change in members, The Uptown Rhythm Kings continued to walk the groove that kept even the most jaded swing dancer’s feet in good shape. Their live show featured songs by Albert King, Joe Liggins, Clarence Garlow, James Brown, and others.

Eric Shoutin Sheridan will be missed by many. His energetic performances and dedication to jump blues and R&B music will be remembered by fans all over the world.