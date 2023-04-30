Death – Obituary News : Escape Death in Cross River Building Collapse

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday in Calabar, Cross River State, as a two-storey building under construction collapsed. The building, located at Muri Nta Eke Street off Ikot Eyo in the state capital, had 10 workers on the site when it came crashing down. Fortunately, emergency responders were able to declare all 10 workers as safe.

Eric Anderson, the state’s Commissioner for information, confirmed the incident and revealed that 13 people were originally working at the site. However, three of them had taken a break before the incident, leaving 10 workers on the site when the building collapsed. Anderson stated that the security guard at the site saw a boy seconds before the collapse, but all 10 workers have been accounted for.

The incident is a reminder of the importance of safety measures on construction sites. It is unclear what caused the building to collapse, but investigations are ongoing to determine the cause. Anderson noted that the contractor who owned the structure also acted as the site engineer and building engineer, raising concerns about potential negligence.

