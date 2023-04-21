Death – Obituary News : Esther Jenner, Caitlyn’s mother, passes at 96

The sad news of the passing of Esther Jenner, the mother of Caitlyn Jenner, has been reported. The matriarch of the Jenner family died at the age of 96.

Esther Jenner, Mother of Caitlyn Jenner, Dies at Age 96

The world mourns the loss of Esther Jenner, mother of former Olympic athlete and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner. Esther passed away at the age of 96, leaving behind a legacy of love and compassion.

Losing a Beloved Mother

Caitlyn Jenner expressed her grief, saying, “Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life.”

Esther Jenner was known for her unwavering support of her children and her courage in the face of hardships. She raised six children, including Caitlyn Jenner, and struggled with Parkinson’s disease in her later years.

A Life of Love and Support

Esther Jenner’s life was filled with love and dedication to her family. She was a constant source of support for her children, and her warmth and kindness touched the lives of everyone she met. Her legacy will live on through her family and the many lives she touched.

Remembering Esther Jenner

As the world mourns the loss of Esther Jenner, we remember her as a woman of strength and compassion. Her unwavering love for her family and her positive impact on the world will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Esther Jenner.

Note: This article was partially modified or quoted from its original source at CBS Sacramento.