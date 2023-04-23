Death – Obituary News : “Esther Jenner’s Life and Legacy: Age, Family, and Net Worth”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of death, obituary, net worth 2023, bio, age, and family of Esther Jenner have been updated.

Esther Jenner Passes Away at 96: A Life Well Lived

Esther Jenner, the mother of reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, has passed away peacefully at the age of 96. She was born on July 28, 1925, in Nevada and was married to William Jenner for more than 50 years before he passed away in 2000. Her family and friends are mourning her loss, but they are also celebrating her full life.

A Brave Military Life

William Jenner was born in 1923 in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada, to Bertha Mae and Hugh Burton Jenner. He bravely served in the military in the 5th Ranger Battalion and landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day, earning the prestigious Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his bravery. After serving his country, he pursued his passions in water skiing, flying, and even tree surgery before working at the Sierra Boat Co. until he passed away from cancer at the age of 77.

A Loving Family

Esther and William had four children together: Lisa, Pamela Mettler, Burt (1958–1976), and Bruce, who later changed her name to Caitlyn. She was also a grandmother to Kylie Jenner, Casey Jenner, Brody Jenner, Brandon Jenner, Burt Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, and had three former daughters-in-law: Chrystie Scott, Linda Thompson, and Kris Jenner. Though the media often paid attention to her due to her husband’s military service and her family’s fame, she remained private and true to herself.

A Life Lived on Her Own Terms

Esther Jenner was known for her love of taking care of her home and spending time with her family. She had a net worth of $1 million and lived her life on her own terms, not seeking the limelight that came with being related to a famous family. Her passing is a great loss for her family and the world, but her legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A Unique Experience of Grief

Caitlyn Jenner shared her grief on social media, sharing that her mother was the only person who had ever loved her and her passing was a unique experience of loss. She also noted that her mother was about to turn 97 in a few weeks and had lived a full life. Fans and friends have flooded Caitlyn with love and condolences, showing how much Esther meant to so many people.

Esther’s life may have ended, but her legacy and memory will continue to inspire those who knew her and those who have heard of her.