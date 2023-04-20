Death – Obituary News : Ex-Bengals DE Chris Smith passes at 31

Former NFL Player Chris Smith Passes Away at 31

Chris Smith, former Bengals defensive end and NFL player, passed away at the age of 31. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, announced the unfortunate news, while the cause of his death is still unknown.

Smith had played for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons this season and has previously played with several NFL teams, including Jacksonville, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Las Vegas and Houston over an eight-year period. In 72 games, he accumulated 11 sacks.

A tragic loss

Smith was touched by tragedy while he played for the Cleveland Browns, when his girlfriend Petara Cordero was killed in 2019 after she was hit by a car after exiting the vehicle he was driving. Cordero was standing on the road’s shoulder when the car of a 47-year-old woman smashed into the passenger side of Smith’s vehicle.

Browns All-Pro defensive end, Myles Garrett, expressed his sorrow at the passing of his kind-hearted former teammate: “Chris was one of the kindest players and people that I’ve ever met. He was willing to give you the shirt off his back for you. It’s hard just knowing people like that can go at any time.”

Smith had a daughter with Cordero shortly before her death.

The legacy of a good man

Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also posted on Twitter his fond memories of Smith: “To know him was to love him. Heaven got a good one. We’ll never forget you and we’ll always miss you. RIP Chris.”

Chris Smith will always be remembered as a kind-hearted, caring and dedicated teammate and friend, who left an indelible mark on everyone he met.