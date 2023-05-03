Death – Obituary News : Ex-Bishop Dies After Altercation with Moi Minister

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Mysterious Death of Former Archbishop Alexander Muge: A Subject of Speculation for Over Three Decades

On September 14, 1990, the nation was stunned by the news of the tragic death of the then Eldoret Diocese Bishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya, Alexander Kipsang’ Muge. The circumstances surrounding his death have remained a subject of speculation for over three decades.

The Controversial Altercation with Labour Minister, Peter Okondo

Just a few days before his untimely demise, Muge, an outspoken critic of President Daniel Arap Moi, had a heated altercation with Labour minister, Peter Okondo. In a daring move, Okondo had challenged the Bishop to visit Western Kenya, claiming that he would never return alive. Determined to prove him wrong, Muge accepted the challenge and visited Busia. Tragically, he never made it back alive as his car collided with a milk truck along the Eldoret-Turbo highway.

The Political Fallout and Resignation of Okondo

The political atmosphere in the country became highly charged following the Bishop’s death. Six days later, Okondo announced his resignation from cabinet in a press conference. While some believe that the minister never intended to harm Muge, his statement had grave consequences.

The Assassination Theory

Many Kenyans believe that Muge was assassinated by the KANU regime. The Commission of Inquiry into his death failed to provide conclusive evidence on how he lost his life. Even after 33 years, the mystery surrounding his death persists.

In Conclusion

The death of former Archbishop Alexander Muge remains a tragic event in Kenyan history. The circumstances surrounding his demise are shrouded in mystery, and the nation has yet to find closure. Muge was only 42 years old at the time of his death, leaving behind a legacy of fearless advocacy for the oppressed and marginalized.

