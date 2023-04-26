Death – Obituary News : Ex-CEO Dave Hollis dies at 47

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dave Hollis, the former CEO of Disney, passed away at the age of 47 following the announcement of his death.

Former Disney executive Dave Hollis Dies from Drug Overdose

In a tragic turn of events, former Disney executive Dave Hollis has passed away due to a drug overdose. The autopsy report reveals that he died from “toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl,” indicating that he was struggling with substance abuse.

Contributing Factors

The autopsy further stated that Dave Hollis was suffering from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, as well as a history of depression, drug and alcohol use. These factors may have played a role in his untimely death.

Words of Comfort

Dave Hollis’ ex-wife Rachel Hollis shared words of comfort to those who were grieving over his passing. On the Rachel Hollis podcast, she said, “My way of helping them get through this is to make sure that whatever you feel is fair, permissible, and real to you. You are allowed to have these feelings. We’re sad, we’re angry, we’re confused, and we’re all feeling. But we are very strong. We are very close. We are a very close-knit group. And it will take some time, but we will be fine.”

Moving Forward

Following the couple’s divorce after 16 years of marriage, Dave Hollis became the chief executive of his ex-wife’s company. Despite their separation, he remained supportive of her and their children. He even posted on Instagram in 2021, “To be clear: I’m #teamrachel. Supporter and protector of the mother of my children. I won’t always do it right, but I’m a package deal. We will always have a partnership in raising these people.”

The Loss of a Loved One

The passing of Dave Hollis is a reminder that addiction is a very real and frightening battle. It can affect anyone, regardless of their socioeconomic status or background. It is important to seek help when struggling with substance abuse, and to provide support and understanding to those who are fighting this difficult battle.

In Memory

Dave Hollis will be remembered as a successful executive who made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. He will also be remembered as a loving father and partner who remained loyal to his family. His passing is a tragic loss and a reminder to cherish our loved ones while we still have them.