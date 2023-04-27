Death – Obituary News : Ex-Gov Jerry Apodaca dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jerry Apodaca, a former governor, has died.

Former New Mexico Governor Jerry Apodaca Passes Away

Former Governor Jerry Apodaca Dies at the Age of 79

Former Governor Jerry Apodaca, who served as the governor of New Mexico in the late 1970s, has passed away on April 26th, 2023. He was 79. The current governor, Michelle Lujan-Grisham, issued a statement expressing her condolences and paying tribute to Apodaca’s legacy.

A Trailblazer in New Mexico Politics

As the state’s first Hispanic governor, Jerry Apodaca paved the way for more diverse representation in public office. He served as governor from 1975 to 1979 and was instrumental in the creation of the state’s first medical cannabis program, nearly 50 years ago.

An Advocate for Patients’ Rights

Governor Lujan-Grisham highlighted Apodaca’s commitment to patients’ rights, stating that he was a stalwart advocate for their needs during his time in office. His leadership in establishing the state’s medical cannabis program helped to improve access to care for those suffering from serious and chronic conditions.

A Legacy of Service to New Mexico

Throughout his career, Jerry Apodaca dedicated himself to serving the people of New Mexico. His contributions to the state’s public policies were significant and far-reaching. As an exemplary public servant, he set a high standard of leadership for future generations.

Remembering Governor Apodaca

Governor Lujan-Grisham’s statement conveyed her sadness over Apodaca’s passing, but it also celebrated his life and work. She expressed her gratitude for his many years of service, stating that he made a lasting impact on the state of New Mexico.

Final Thoughts

Jerry Apodaca will be remembered as a trailblazer in New Mexico politics, a champion for patients’ rights, and a dedicated public servant. His contributions to the state will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire future leaders. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.