Death – Obituary News : Ex-hotel chef charged in sale of suicide substance

The Dangers of Sodium Nitrite: Former Chef Charged for Aiding Suicide

In recent news, a former chef in a prominent Toronto hotel has been arrested and charged for aiding suicide through the online sales and distribution of sodium nitrite, a legal food additive commonly used in processed meats. While sodium nitrite is legal, it can be lethal in higher doses, and the former chef is accused of counselling victims to use the substance at lethal doses. This article will explore the dangers of sodium nitrite and the importance of mental health resources.

The investigation into this case began in March 31st when officers from the 11 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau began looking into a sudden death that police suspected was linked to sodium nitrite. The suspect in question, 57-year-old Kenneth Law of Mississauga, was formerly employed at the prestigious Royal York Hotel in Toronto. Police allege that Law distributed and marketed the substance to individuals at risk of self-harm and shipped sodium nitrite to countries around the world, including the US and UK.

Sodium nitrite is a white, crystalline substance that is sold legally as a food additive commonly used in processed meats. While there is nothing inherently illegal about selling it, sodium nitrite can be lethal in higher doses. When consumed at lethal doses, it can reduce oxygen levels and impair breathing, often resulting in death. The substance was sold under brand names Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA, Academic/ACademic, Escape Mode/escMode, and ICemac.

The former chef is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton. He has been charged with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide related to his online business where he sold sodium nitrite. Law has admitted to selling the substance and boasted about how many of his customers had successfully committed suicide. His shipments of sodium nitrite have been linked to at least five deaths in the US and UK, and two in Peel Region.

This case highlights the importance of mental health resources. If you or someone you know might be going through a difficult time, there are resources available. Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566 and Toronto Distress Centres at 416-408-4357 are just two examples of mental health resources that can help those in need.

In conclusion, sodium nitrite is a legal food additive that can be lethal in higher doses. While there is nothing inherently illegal about selling it, counselling victims to use the substance at lethal doses is a serious offense. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health resources and the need for individuals to seek help if they or someone they know might be going through a difficult time.

