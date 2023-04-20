Death – Obituary News : Ex-LA Mayor Richard Riordan Passes Away at 92

At the age of 92, Richard Riordan, the former Mayor of Los Angeles, passed away.

Los Angeles city officials announced on Thursday that former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan died late Wednesday at the age of 92. Riordan’s legacy as the last Republican Mayor of Los Angeles has been praised by both political allies and opponents alike for his contributions to the city, particularly during times of crisis such as the 1992 riots and the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

Early Life and Career

Born in New York City in 1930, Riordan graduated from Princeton University in 1952 with a Bachelor’s Degree and from the University of Michigan in 1956 with a law degree, following his service in the Korean War. He later moved to Los Angeles in 1956 and worked as a lawyer at a Los Angeles firm for several decades while being a prominent member of the GOP. He held non-elected positions, including becoming the Board of Recreation and Parks Commissioner in the late 1980s, and was in headlines around the state for ousting state Supreme Court Justice Rose Elizabeth Bird in 1986.

Political Career as Mayor of Los Angeles

In 1993, Riordan successfully ran for Mayor of Los Angeles, beating Councilman Michael Woo in a charged election. He initially had trouble getting votes outside of his base in the San Fernando Valley, Westside, and Harbor, but a spirited campaign brought out diverse voting blocs, leading to him becoming the city’s first Republican Mayor in 36 years. Riordan’s focus on economic and crime issues helped him win over voters, including the Jewish and gay vote, ultimately beating Woo 54% to 46%.

During his tenure, Riordan managed to bring reforms to the city, such as making permits easier to apply for and receive, and crime significantly decreased. He was also applauded by both parties for how he handled the 1994 Northridge earthquake. Despite some stumbles such as approving the consent decree that halted subway and light rail funding in favor of buses, and having the LAPD Rampart scandal during his second term, Riordan was re-elected in 1997 over then-state Senator Tom Hayden by over 60% of the vote.

After his mayoralty ended due to term limits in 2001, Riordan remained an active political figure, backing Republican and DINO Democrats. He also ran for Governor of California in 2002 but ultimately lost the GOP nomination in the primary.

Legacy and Praise

Riordan is remembered as a pillar of Los Angeles politics, with both political allies and opponents praising his contributions to the city. Mayor Karen Bass remembered Riordan’s devotion to bettering the city and improving how it served youth and communities. City Council President Paul Krekorian praised Riordan’s managerial skills during the Northridge earthquake’s aftermath, and Senator Alex Padilla noted his response to crises, earning Los Angeles national recognition.

LA-based political analyst William Howe said that “When Riordan wasn’t being blocked by the City Council, he could really shine…He really helped bring LA back from the reputation it had as a crime haven in the 80s and early 90s, and even had the foresight to start looking into homeless issues.”

Riordan will be deeply missed by all Angelenos and remembered for his lasting mark on the city.